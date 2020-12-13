Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone and happy Sunday!

After a cold front passed over Kentucky yesterday evening, another cold front (a weaker one) will pass over the region today. Temperatures this morning will stay chill in the 40s. Overcast skies will be the main player for today, I think that some areas in southeastern Kentucky will get to see some sunshine early in the day before clouds encompass the day. Tonight an area of low pressure inches closer to Kentucky, rain chances increase as Temperatures drop. This is something we will keep our eyes on for tomorrow’s commute as it could get messy. Rain looking to start closer to midnight and moisture to remain into the next day.

As temperatures drop to the mid 30′s Monday morning and in the early hours could see a potential for a wintery mix. Best chances in southeastern and southern Kentucky, to see rain, snow, and sleet between the hours of 1:00 AM to mid-morning. This could create slick roadways so something you will definitely want to time out as you leave for work. Lexington metro and areas west of I-75 could just see a flake or so.

The rest of the week sunshine comes back into play, but our next big thing moves in Wednesday with the next chance and looks for now better chance to see some winter weather. Temperatures will remain around 40 degrees. We will keep our eyes on that new disturbance, so check back in here to WKYT.com for more updates!

