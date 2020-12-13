Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,454 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 223,104 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.52%.

Top counties with the most positive cases Sunday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Pulaski, and Kenton. Jefferson County alone reported 446.

The Governor also reported 15 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,207.

Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include 75-year-old woman from Bell County; two women, ages 65 and 58, from Boone County; an 84-year-old man from Caldwell County; two women, ages 65 and 74, from Daviess County; an 82-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Hopkins County; an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 85-year-old man from Kenton County; a 58-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 56-year-old man from Oldham County; two women, ages 89 and 50, from Pulaski County, and a 76-year-old man from Taylor County.

At least 1,712 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 434 in the ICU and 224 on ventilators.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport. “Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

