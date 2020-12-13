Advertisement

Laurel County ‘Shop with a Cop’ event provides Christmas relief for area families

Various law enforcement and rescue gathered to take area kids on a shopping spree.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As community members put on their masks, the shopping began.

This year’s Shop with a Cop in London looks different because of the pandemic. Both officers and participants wore masks and followed other health guidelines as well.

Lieutenant Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said that despite the restrictions, he is thrilled with the turnout.

“That’s usually basically the number is 200,” Edwards said. “Sometimes we have more, sometimes we have less, but we’re right at that number again today.”

Edwards said the pandemic is not stopping officers from giving back to the community.

“We’re southern Kentucky, southeastern Kentucky,” Edwards said. “We really have a need to do everything we can to help these children in any way possible. This just seems to be the best way we can do it.”

Entire families were welcome to join in on the fun and they even got a special escort around Walmart as well.

“We got here at 6:30 and they took us right on in and let us go shopping,” Cynthia Moore said. “And we had two police officers with us and it was really great.”

Moore said she is thankful for the officers that spent time with her family and allowed them to participate.

“It’s a wonderful thing to let your kids do; it’s really good. It’s a good thing, it’s nothing but good,” Moore said.

Laurel County "Shop with a Cop" 2020: Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: 30 Laurel Sheriff's...

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Fire in the 2000 block of Savannah Lane in the Beaumont Centre neighborhood.
Crews respond to fire in Lexington, arrive to find home engulfed in flames
A pickup hit a UPS truck head-on.
Driver dies after fiery head-on crash near Fayette County line
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases for eighth straight day

Latest News

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rumble of a...
Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building
Dozens gathered in support of Edmond Osborne's 100th birthday celebration.
Leslie County community celebrates World War II veteran’s 100th birthday with parade
Pfizer vaccine on its way to Kentucky following FDA approval