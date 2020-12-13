Leslie County community celebrates World War II veteran’s 100th birthday with parade

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Leslie County gathered today in honor of a veteran’s 100th birthday.

World War II veteran Edmond Osborne has been a mainstay in the Stinnett community for years.

Local law enforcement, rescue teams and fellow church members held a drive-by parade in his honor. Greg Gilbert, who has known Osborne since he was a kid, said that while they are unable to see him up close, it is relieving to be able to celebrate his big day.

“We care about our veterans, we care about our elders and we definitely want to show that support,” Gilbert said. “And Mr. Osborne? Wonderful man. You’re not going to find a person in this community that has a negative thing to say about him...that’s the reason why we got this crowd out here today.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.