Lexington doctor explains why several different COVID-19 vaccines are still in clinical trials

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide.(Source: Pfizer via CNN)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People around the world have hoped for a solution that would end COVID-19 pandemic, but Lexington’s Dr. Ryan Stanton says there are several possible solutions with 13 vaccine candidates in phase 3 clinical trials

“We’re going to need multiple companies,” he explained. “Clearly Pfizer or Moderna or others can’t do this alone when we’re trying to not only vaccinate our entire country but really the vast majority of the world.”

So what makes them different?

“There’s a little bit of difference in them. Whether it’s an mRNA type vaccine like we’re seeing coming out now or one that works with the adenovirus which is a common virus that we see. There are a lot of different delivery methods.”

Of course with different vaccines, there could be different results. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are reportedly about 94 percent effective. Dr. Stanton said people shouldn’t be too worried about getting the best when more become available because any approved vaccine is better than no vaccine.

“We don’t want to see ‘perfect’ get in the way of ‘good’. I think it’s going to happen probably a fair amount early in the vaccinations. If you don’t get it on your first opportunity, that opportunity may not come around again for a while,” he said.

As for when these additional vaccine candidates will request emergency approval from the FDA is still unknown. Dr. Stanton predicted we’ll likely see some throughout the next couple months.

Even beyond approval, the companies will continue clinical trials as they learn more.

