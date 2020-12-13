Advertisement

Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of Chabad of the Bluegrass was injured Saturday night after an alleged antisemitic incident.

Chabad of the Bluegrass’s Rabbi Shlomo Litvin confirmed the incident happened around 7 Saturday night ahead of a menorah lighting ceremony at the UK Jewish Student Center.

Both Lexington Police and Rabbi Litvin said a driver pulled up to the group, using foul language. The Rabbi said the full extent of what was said was unclear. Police told WKYT the driver was using antisemitic slurs.

Rabbi Litvin said a community member at the lighting ceremony walked up to the driver’s side door, and tried to block the driver from causing further disruption. Officials said the man in the car then reached out, grabbed the victim, accelerated his car and dragged them. Rabbi Litvin said the driver swerved and ran over the victim’s leg.

Rabbi Litvin said the victim refused to be treated until the menorah was lit. He was then taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police said they are still trying to locate the vehicle and driver involved in this incident.

Rabbi Litvin said Saturday’s event was held in response to another antisemitic event on campus last month targeting the Jewish Center.

