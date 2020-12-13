Men still missing in building debris; families thank communities for support

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men from eastern Kentucky are still missing Saturday evening after a building collapse at the closed Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio.

Doug Gray, from Greenup County, and Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, are still unaccounted for after the collapse Wednesday morning.

The two were part of crews doing demolition prep work on the building when it caved in.

Three other men were also trapped at the collapse, but were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

In the more than 80 hours since the collapse, the men’s communities have rallied behind the families who anxiously await for them to be found.

On Wednesday, search crews started calling the operation a recovery mission. However, families of the men say they are keeping the faith that they are okay.

On Saturday, Fitzgerald’s fiancée told WSAZ crews were working around the clock to clear debris. Search dogs were also back on site. She says the crews were working on stabilizing a tunnel to go through to get inside the building and look for the men.

Gray’s sister sent a statement to WSAZ wishing to thank the communities for prayers and support during this trying time.

“I’d like to start off with saying how kind and generous everyone has been to our two families,” said Kellie Travers. “The overwhelming support from each and every one of you that have (I hope I don’t forget anything) texted, called, donated things like food, drinks, blankets, pillows, gloves, money, tent, tables, chairs, heaters, motel rooms, camper, but most of all your prayers…. Thank you!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Honestly, thank you isn’t enough, words cannot express the amount of gratitude we have to each and every one of you. The churches and the preachers that have stopped by and prayed with us, thank you!

Our two families have shared some raw and emotional times together throughout this ordeal. We have cried for each other, hugged one another, bonded with each other, and prayed for each other. It has been such an emotional roller coaster for everyone here.

The waiting and not knowing is the hardest part. We will continue to hold out hope that they are alive and pray that they stay strong because they are going to find them. Doug and Jamie, stay strong we are coming to get you!!!!

Please, I can’t ask this enough, please continue to pray!”

