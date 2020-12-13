Advertisement

Minor shot in Lexington

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A minor was shot Saturday evening in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the male juvenile was found on Larkwood drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He told police he was hit by a bullet while walking down Woodhill Drive and Woodcross Place.

The minor was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.

Police said they have no suspect as of now.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Taking a closer look at post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
A man is charged with murdering his girlfriend in Rowan County.
WATCH | Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death