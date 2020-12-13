Minor shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A minor was shot Saturday evening in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the male juvenile was found on Larkwood drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He told police he was hit by a bullet while walking down Woodhill Drive and Woodcross Place.

The minor was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. He is expected to recover.

Police said they have no suspect as of now.

