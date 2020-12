No. 1 Georgetown tops Pikeville 90-79

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Derrin Boyd scored a game-high 29 points, Kyran Jones added 25 points and No. 1 Georgetown beat Pikeville 90-79 on the road Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-1.

Brodricks Jones added 13 points and Chad Ohmer added 10 points.

Korbin Spencer led the Bears with 17 points.

Georgetown (5-1) hosts Freed-Hardeman on December 17.

