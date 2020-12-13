Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to an 88-54 win over Samford on Sunday.

The Wildcats (6-0) closed out a three-game homestead with two straight blowouts. The run of home games began with a thrilling 72-68 triumph over No. 16 Indiana on Dec. 6.

The one where we got to 6-0.#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/hn9gqCRxKs — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) December 13, 2020

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points, Rhyne Howard scored 14 points and Blair Green had 10 for Kentucky.

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points.

Kentucky visits No. 24 DePaul October 16 at 3:00.

