Advertisement

Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54

Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points and Rhyne Howard scored 14 points.
Kentucky rolls past Samford.
Kentucky rolls past Samford.(SEC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to an 88-54 win over Samford on Sunday.

The Wildcats (6-0) closed out a three-game homestead with two straight blowouts. The run of home games began with a thrilling 72-68 triumph over No. 16 Indiana on Dec. 6.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre’Una Edwards finished with 15 points, Rhyne Howard scored 14 points and Blair Green had 10 for Kentucky.

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points.

Kentucky visits No. 24 DePaul October 16 at 3:00.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash

Latest News

Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Calipari says Terrence Clarke is Kentucky’s starting point guard
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su...
Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
Georgetown tops Pikeville.
No. 1 Georgetown tops Pikeville 90-79