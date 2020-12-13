Search crews find missing man’s body amid rubble of building

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Search crews have found the body of one of the men who has been missing after a building collapse in Adams County.

Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ, Gray’s body was found Saturday night among the rubble of a collapsed building at the Killen Generating Station near Manchester, Ohio.

Gray, who was from Greenup County, had been unaccounted for after the collapse Wednesday morning.

Jamie Fitzgerald, who is from Boyd County, is still unaccounted for.

Three other men who were in the building when it collapsed were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.

Families of both Fitzgerald and Gray say they were holding out hope that the two were still alive, despite crews calling the operations a recovery mission late Wednesday night.

Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.

