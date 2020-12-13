Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were seriously hurt in an early morning crash in Lexington.

It happened Sunday, Dec. 13 just before 5:30 a.m.

According to police, a car with two people inside hit a tree on Pimlico Parkway near Man ‘O War Boulevard. Both people, a man and a woman, had to be removed from the car by the Lexington Fire Department. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said no other vehicles were involved. Police are now working to reconstruct the scene to find out what caused the crash.

