287 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 287 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The health department reported 149 cases for Saturday, December 12, and 138 cases for Sunday, December 13.

No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 20,673. The death toll is at 143.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 27

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 68.8 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Kentucky’s total case count currently sits at 223,104. The state’s positivity rate is below nine percent, now at 8.86 percent. 2,207 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

