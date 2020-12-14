Arrest made in shooting death of Louisville protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three weeks after a popular protester was shot and killed in Louisville, authorities have made an arrest in the case, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Travis Nagdy was known as a leader within Louisville’s Black Lives Matter organization, who was vocal during the Breonna Taylor protests.

Nagdy was shot and killed on Nov. 23 in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive. At the time, police offered few details about what led to the shooting, but multiple sources told WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters he was the victim of a carjacking.

And on Monday, the FBI Carjacking Violent Crime Task Force announced the arrest of Ashton Nally on federal carjacking charges that resulted in Nagdy’s death.

Ashton Nally was arrested on federal carjacking charges that resulted in protest leader Travis Nagdy’s death. (Provided)

Nally was taken into custody Sunday in Madisonville, about two hours south of Louisville. He’ll remain in federal custody until his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

“Victims of violent crime matter,” said Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. “Working with our federal, state, and local partners, the FBI is committed to fostering safe communities by removing violent criminals from our neighborhoods.”

Brown said the FBI worked with LMPD, the Madisonville Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service to make the arrest.

“The arrest this weekend highlights the valued importance of continued partnership between LMPD and our state and federal partners in combating the swelling tide of violent crime in our community,” LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said.

