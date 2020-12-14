Advertisement

Baptist Health Lexington employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Employees at Baptist Health Lexington are the first in the city to receive doses of the...
(Baptist Health Lexington)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at Baptist Health Lexington are the first in the city to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those employees include a member of housekeeping, an intensivist, a nurse, an emergency room nursing assistant, and an emergency department physician.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Baptist Health Lexington’s loading dock at 9 a.m. Monday in a UPS delivery truck.

“This is truly a historical day, a turning point in the pandemic,” said William G. Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington. “We know the vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal, in our facilities as well as the communities.”

High-risk healthcare workers were given first priority for the vaccine.

Baptist Health Lexington is one of 11 hospitals in Kentucky chosen to distribute and administer the first shipments of the vaccine.

The state is expected to receive 38,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the federal government.

