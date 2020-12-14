Advertisement

Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days

Happy Tails Capone!
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.(Source: Animal Friends)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home.

He spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends before being adopted last week.

“They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

1,134 DAYS! They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn't be more true for our sweet Capone who...

Posted by Animal Friends on Friday, December 11, 2020

The foster family that was taking care of Capone officially adopted him on Thursday.

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
AP Interview: Indians owner says name won’t change in 2021
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Company targeted by vote fraud claims strikes back at Trump
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work.
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
WKYT Investigates | The future of voting
WKYT Investigates | The future of voting