Calipari says Terrence Clarke is Kentucky’s starting point guard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After Saturday’s 64-63 loss to Notre Dame, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said Terrence Clarke is the starting point guard moving forward.

Devin Askew started the first four games of the season and Davion Mintz got his first start at point guard Saturday. With Clarke at the point against the Fighting Irish, the freshman scored 14 points, including a pair of triples. He also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal, but turned it over four times. He played a team-high 38 minutes in the loss.

“I like Terrence (Clarke) at point guard, I like having his hands on the ball,” said Calipari. “Four turnovers, he left his feet and he knew it and I told him -- we have been working on it -- but I like him at point. Davion (Mintz) and Devin (Askew), got to shoot balls. They passed up seven wide-open shots. And then what it ends up doing, it runs you into turnovers”

With Clarke running the point down the stretch Saturday, Kentucky’s offense looked completely different. The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run and nearly completed the comeback to knock off the Irish before losing 64-63.

“Well here’s what I say with Terrence (Clarke), weren’t you more comfortable with him having the ball in his hands? Didn’t you know that he could make plays at the rim and score and do things where they got to play him? He can play,” added Calipari.

His teammates like Clarke at point guard as well.

“Terrence has size and he’s really aggressive in the lane,” said Olivier Sarr. “I think it opens up a lot of things, a lot of options. He can pass the ball, he’s got great vision.”

“He’s athletic, he’s long, he has length, and I believe at that position, he can play inside and out,” added Jacob Toppin. “If someone’s guarding him, he’ll be able to bring them into the post. He gets into the lane very easy, he gets into the lane and shares the ball.”

Kentucky (1-4) takes on UCLA December 19 at 2:00 in Cleveland as part of the Champions Classic on WKYT.

Live Now: Coach Calipari and Players - Notre Dame Postgame https://t.co/vRra4ePUWK — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 12, 2020

