Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mess On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A quick-hitting rain and winter weather maker exists eastern Kentucky early today as our focus shifts to the next winter weather system rolling in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. This likely impacts the entire region and looks like a rather messy system.

The rest of our day is a rather raw and seasonably cold day with many areas in the 20s this evening. The same can be said for Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. This is a much bigger system that’s going to turn into an absolute beast along and east of the Appalachian Mountains. This is a full-blow shutdown snowstorm for millions of Americans from the Apps all the way to many of the big cities along the coast.

This is NOT a major storm for Kentucky or even close.

One low pressure works into the lower Ohio Valley or Tennessee Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Cold air will already be in place as this system arrives.

The exact track and strength of this lead low will be the determining factor on how precipitation types and amounts where you live. All modes of precipitation are likely to show up at some point.

Areas getting in on all snow or mostly snow can pick up on a few inches or a little more. The best risk for this is likely across the northern half of the state.

Pockets of freezing rain may also show up as slightly warmer air aloft works in.

This is likely a fairly widespread Winter Weather Advisory type system.

Once this main system moves through, watch for some additional light snow and flurries to develop over us Thursday as another upper level system moves in.

