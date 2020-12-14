Advertisement

Crews clean chemical spill in Lexington

It happened late Sunday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A chemical spill led to a Lexington hotel being evacuated it.

It happened a little before 10 p.m., Sunday Dec. 13. It was on Adcolor Drive, near New Circle Drive.

Firefighters found one person who was experiencing breathing problems.

They were able to get the spill cleaned in under 45 minutes and get everyone back inside the building.

