Crews clean chemical spill in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A chemical spill led to a Lexington hotel being evacuated it.

It happened a little before 10 p.m., Sunday Dec. 13. It was on Adcolor Drive, near New Circle Drive.

Firefighters found one person who was experiencing breathing problems.

They were able to get the spill cleaned in under 45 minutes and get everyone back inside the building.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.