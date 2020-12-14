Advertisement

FastCast Sunday Night | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks incoming winter weather for Monday morning

Meteorologist Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

As the weekend is coming to a close, we are in for a rollercoaster ride this week of temperatures and chances for winter weather (hold on tight)!

Today we saw mostly cloudy skies in central Kentucky, while the counties in the southeastern portion of the state lucked out on some reduced cloud cover and sunshine. The clouds will continue to build in for the rest of the evening, and it looks like earlier in the afternoon portions in western Kentucky can see showers moving in. An area of low pressure near Texas is bringing up moisture from the gulf into portions of the Deep South, Ozarks, and moving into the Ohio Valley over night. This will be tricky as northerly air will meet this moisture and give us the potential for a wintery mix in the early hours of Monday. This will cause for a mess for the Monday morning commute, and something you may need to add extra time too as the roads may be slick and slushy.

At the moment it looks like the best chance for seeing any accumulation and winter potential will be areas east of I-75. The closer to the Virginia border, I think will have the best chance of seeing locally higher amounts. From the latest model runs, it looks as if the Lexington metro and areas north of I-64 will see a coating of snow at best. Of course the major players in this system are: will we get cold enough before the system arrives, is the ground temperature too warm for accumulations, is the system moving too quickly, will we see enough dynamic cooling from the rain moving in to get us at the right temperature for more flakes than sleet/freezing rain? Whelp, that is for me to analyze to the best of my ability and let you all know what mother nature tells me.

It does look as if the system though will clear out by noon, and we could even see a glimpse of the sun. Temperatures will stay around the low 40′s and upper 30′s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday looks to just be cloudy and overcast, while Wednesday brings our next big thing and the potential for another wintery mix. This one is at the moment wanting to bring more snow, but also more freezing rain to Kentucky. (Oh boy...)

Something we will continue to watch and let you know about it in the hours and days to come! Continue checking back in with WKYT.com for more updates!

