Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances begin to line-up

Snow will blow through the region
Snow will blow through the region(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We are just less than two weeks away from Christmas and Old Man Winter is trying to flex some muscle.

Wind, rain, and snow will be possible today. The best snow chance will remain across southeastern Kentucky. Those high elevations will see the switch to snow faster than any of the lower spots. A few inches of snow is a real possibility there. The rest of us won’t see nearly as much. Just don’t let your guard down on some light accumulations. I have attached an image of our latest forecast.

Here’s the general thinking:

- 1″-3″ for the highest spots

- Lower areas in eastern KY around a coating to 3″

- A coating for central KY

When the next round gets here, it might have rain and a mix rolling in with it. I will have more on it after this wraps up.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

