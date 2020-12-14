Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes

Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were no problems with the presidential race in...
Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were no problems with the presidential race in Kentucky. He said it was a clean and unquestionable election.(SOS Michael Adams/Twitter)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s eight electors are officially voting for the president and vice president Monday.

The meeting of the Electoral College is taking place inside the state capital in Frankfort:

The eight electors are meeting inside the state Senate chambers. Normally, they would be meeting in the Supreme Court chambers but, because of COVID-1919 concerns and to maximize social distancing, they are meeting in the Senate.

The meeting of the Electoral College follows the constitutional requirements and every state is doing basically the same thing, the electors choosing the president and vice president.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said on Friday that there were no problems with the presidential race in Kentucky. He said it was a clean and unquestionable election.

A lot of what is taking place inside the Senate chambers is very ceremonial, with the saying of the pledge of alliance, singing of My Old Kentucky Home, and then the eight electors casting their ballots.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

Latest News

A December report from the Pew Research Center shows 42% of African Americans say they would...
Lexington health officials work to promote positive message about vaccine
Missing Lexington woman found dead
UofL Hospital employees among first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky
UofL Hospital employees among first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky
Lexington coffee shop that battled Beshear’s mandate back open
Lexington coffee shop that battled Beshear’s mandate back open
Kentucky restaurants welcome customers back inside after Beshear’s mandate expires
Kentucky restaurants welcome customers back inside after Beshear’s mandate expires