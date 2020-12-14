Kyra Elzy named Kentucky women’s basketball head coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has removed the interim tag from Kyra Elzy’s title, making her the next head women’s basketball coach at UK.

Elzy took over the program on November 12 after Matthew Mitchell’s unexpected retirement. Her Wildcats are ranked No. 9 in the AP women’s basketball poll after starting the season 6-0 overall.

Elzy is a Kentucky native and two-time national champion as a player at the University of Tennessee.

