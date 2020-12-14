Advertisement

Kyra Elzy named Kentucky women’s basketball head coach

UK removes interim tag from Elzy’s title six games into the season
Elzy takes over at UK
Elzy takes over at UK(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has removed the interim tag from Kyra Elzy’s title, making her the next head women’s basketball coach at UK.

Elzy took over the program on November 12 after Matthew Mitchell’s unexpected retirement. Her Wildcats are ranked No. 9 in the AP women’s basketball poll after starting the season 6-0 overall.

Elzy is a Kentucky native and two-time national champion as a player at the University of Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Calipari says Terrence Clarke is Kentucky’s starting point guard
Kentucky rolls past Samford.
Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su...
Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn listens to an official's call during the second half of the...
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons