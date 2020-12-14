Lexington coffee shop that battled Beshear’s mandate back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington coffee shop is back open Monday serving food and drinks.

You might remember Brewed. The shop continued indoor dining despite Governor Beshear’s mandate.

The health department revoked their food permit, ABC suspended their alcohol license and a judge ordered them to follow the law.

The health department says they did reinstate their food permit for them to open within state guidelines Monday.

