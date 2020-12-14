‘Local Honey’ looks to add local flavor to restaurant scene in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new restaurant in Laurel County is looking to bring some local flavor to Main Street.

Local Honey will be the latest farm to table restaurant in the area, featuring a menu that will include season items, Cajun cooking and other Southeastern Kentucky favorites.

Phil Smith and Al Royster, two of the six owners, said they wanted to give back to the community while delivering a better product to their customers.

“There’s a lot of statistics out about when food travels a great distance to get to you, the end result of the economic impact is very minute to the local community,” Smith said. “So we’re trying to offset that some and help our local farmers and produce providers to support them. So, it’s not only a cleaner, fresher way of eating, it’s also better for your local economy.”

The vision all began with a notion, an idea that local is better.

“You know if you have some type of virus or infection, they say take local honey,” Smith said.

Both ownership and restaurant staff are looking to transcend the way businesses are run in downtown London.

“Together we can make a positive change and do that,” front house manager Jason Cole said. “I’ve got a lot of restaurant experience and I think I can bring a lot to that so I think we’re going to make some great changes.”

The restaurant features six owners - Smith and his wife Lisa, Royster and his wife Brenda, as well as Steve and Lisa Robinson.

“We want to celebrate the south and Kentucky in particular,” Executive Chef James Shields said. “And just the Southern Kentucky cuisine as much as possible.”

After opening delays caused by the pandemic, Royster says he can not wait to open their doors to the community.

“I’m just tickled to death. I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Royster said. “I call Phil every other day, like man I’m just so excited about this, just to bring something else to downtown.”

