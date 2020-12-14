Advertisement

‘Local Honey’ looks to add local flavor to restaurant scene in London

The restaurant features six owners and will be relying on local farmers and produce for its ingredients.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new restaurant in Laurel County is looking to bring some local flavor to Main Street.

Local Honey will be the latest farm to table restaurant in the area, featuring a menu that will include season items, Cajun cooking and other Southeastern Kentucky favorites.

Phil Smith and Al Royster, two of the six owners, said they wanted to give back to the community while delivering a better product to their customers.

“There’s a lot of statistics out about when food travels a great distance to get to you, the end result of the economic impact is very minute to the local community,” Smith said. “So we’re trying to offset that some and help our local farmers and produce providers to support them. So, it’s not only a cleaner, fresher way of eating, it’s also better for your local economy.”

The vision all began with a notion, an idea that local is better.

“You know if you have some type of virus or infection, they say take local honey,” Smith said.

Both ownership and restaurant staff are looking to transcend the way businesses are run in downtown London.

“Together we can make a positive change and do that,” front house manager Jason Cole said. “I’ve got a lot of restaurant experience and I think I can bring a lot to that so I think we’re going to make some great changes.”

The restaurant features six owners - Smith and his wife Lisa, Royster and his wife Brenda, as well as Steve and Lisa Robinson.

“We want to celebrate the south and Kentucky in particular,” Executive Chef James Shields said. “And just the Southern Kentucky cuisine as much as possible.”

After opening delays caused by the pandemic, Royster says he can not wait to open their doors to the community.

“I’m just tickled to death. I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Royster said. “I call Phil every other day, like man I’m just so excited about this, just to bring something else to downtown.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Boyfriend charged in Rowan County woman’s death
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Police have confirmed to WKYT the body of missing Rowan County woman Jill Clayton was found.
Body of missing Rowan Co. woman Jill Clayton found
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

Latest News

“We’ve been pretty much devastated by the last three weeks,” said owner of Ramsey’s Diners, Rob...
WATCH | Restaurant owners hesitant but hopeful as latest closures come to an end
Bourbon n' Toulouse will continue doing curbside and delivery only. Chevy Chase Inn will be...
Restaurant owners hesitant but hopeful as latest closures come to an end
At the moment it looks like the best chance for seeing any accumulation and winter potential...
FastCast Sunday Night | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks incoming winter weather for Monday morning
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Calipari says Terrence Clarke is Kentucky’s starting point guard
Kentucky rolls past Samford.
Patterson leads No. 9 Kentucky women past Samford 88-54