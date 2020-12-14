Advertisement

Missing Lexington woman found dead

(GIM)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to White Hall Shrine Road on Friday morning to check out a call about an unresponsive female.

The sheriff’s office says their initial investigation indicates 73-year-old Jeanette Henderson passed away in her vehicle on White Hall Shrine Road.

Henderson had been missing from Lexington since December 6.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

