Restaurant owners hesitant but hopeful as latest closures come to an end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve been pretty much devastated by the last three weeks,” said owner of Ramsey’s Diners, Rob Ramsey.

Governor Andy Beshear’s order mandating restaurant owners close indoor seating, ends Sunday at midnight. But for owners like Rob Ramsey of Ramsey’s Diners who had no outdoor seating options, they’re not sure Monday will bring good news.

“We get 50 percent seating, but if you follow the six-foot restrictions between tables, you can’t get more than 30 percent of your seating in there without a patio. So it’s still going to be a hard challenge to try and pay the bill,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said weekends are the bread and butter of the industry, and they’ve lost the past three, saying he’s fortunate that he’s been able to keep his employees on payroll this whole time.

“It’s been a very, very tough run for us in that neighborhood,” said Kevin Heathcoat, owner of Bourbon n’ Toulouse.

Facing similar challenges, Owner of Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Chevy Chase Inn, Kevin Heathcoat said his businesses have done okay and will financially make it in the end. But their survival hasn’t been easy. From city construction blockading Euclid Avenue, to the mandated closures.

“It’s been a tough, tough nine months. Everybody’s kind of struggling to make ends meet. We’re in a situation where it’s kind of coming to a halt. It’s the middle of winter and we’re all struggling,” Heathcoat said.

Closures that have made Heathcoat restructure his business practices. Bourbon n’ Toulouse will continue doing curbside and delivery only. Chevy Chase Inn will be able to continue using its heated patio while operating at 50 percent capacity.

“It is the entire restaurant industry. It’s the owner, to the cooks, to the bartenders, to the servers, to the farmers, to the food distributors. We are all in a very tough place,” said Heathcoat.

To try and help others struggling, Heathcoat has partnered with Nourish Lexington. If you buy a $25 gift certificate, they’ll donate two meals to out of work restaurant workers.

He’s also teamed up with the LEE Initiative to provide free family meals to those in need on Christmas Eve.

In efforts to help his employees and their families this holiday season, Ramsey has created Giving Trees.

You can grab an index card from the trees outside his restaurants and donate small gifts to his staff and their kids.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.