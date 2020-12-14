Advertisement

WATCH: UofL Hospital employees will be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

here was a historic delivery in the city of Louisville on Sunday that some are calling a...
here was a historic delivery in the city of Louisville on Sunday that some are calling a pandemic landmark.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Front-line healthcare workers will be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisville Monday morning.

Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Governor Andy Beshear will join healthcare workers as the Pfizer vaccines are administered at UofL Hospital.

The vaccinations arrived at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Sunday.

The vaccines will be distributed nationwide with thousands of doses staying in the city of Louisville. Norton is scheduled to get 2,000 doses in this first shipment, where UofL health is expected to receive 975. Healthcare workers at high risk will receive the vaccine first.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Gov. Beshear reports 3,558 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths Saturday

Latest News

Chemical spill in Lexington leads to building evacuation
Crews clean chemical spill in Lexington
The pattern is action-packed for the week before Christmas.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow will blow through the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances begin to line-up
“We’ve been pretty much devastated by the last three weeks,” said owner of Ramsey’s Diners, Rob...
WATCH | Restaurant owners hesitant but hopeful as latest closures come to an end