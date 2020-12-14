Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 224,890 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.58 percent positivity rate.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 2,224.

As of Monday, 1,712 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 441 are in the ICU, and 243 are on ventilators. At least 32,050 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced starting Jan. 4, counties in the red zone can hold in person learning, but the state recommends virtual learning or more aggressive hybrid models that limit the number of people in schools buildings. Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting Jan 4.

He also said the Kentucky Department of Health recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11.

The governor says official guidance for Christmas celebrations have not been released yet, but Beshear asks that families consider celebrating with only the members of your household this year.

