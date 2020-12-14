WKYT Fact Check | Answers to common questions about the new COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to hospitals and long term care facilities across the country.

Monday morning, healthcare workers in Kentucky began to receive Pfizer’s vaccine. The first doses were administered at the University of Louisville Hospital.

We know you have questions about the vaccine. So, we got answers for you to some of the common questions many people have about the new vaccine.

Is there enough vaccine for everyone?

No. There is a limited supply of the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines. This would mean that not everyone will be able to be vaccinated right away.

The initial shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kentucky on Sunday. As shipments continue, Kentucky is expected to received exactly 12,675 vaccine vials that will soon make their way to 11 regional and ready hospitals in Louisville, Paducah, Bowling Green, Madisonville, Pikeville, Corbin, Lexington and Edgewood and an additional 25,350 are being delivered to CVS and Walgreens, destined for long-term care facilities.

Approval is also expected any day for the Moderna vaccine. This month alone, Kentucky could receive 150,000 doses of vaccine.

Who will be getting the vaccine first?

In the initial rounds, local hospitals and long-term care facilities in Kentucky will receive the vaccine first. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the immediate goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths. With 66 percent of the deaths coming from long-term care facilities, the governor’s office believes vaccines could help significantly decrease Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll beginning in January.

When will the vaccine be available to everyone else in Kentucky?

The phases in which more Kentuckians will get vaccines, and the timing, is still unfolding, according to the governor’s office.

In the initial phase of vaccinations, priority will be given to the state’s healthcare personnel and first responders likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19; essential workers and workers in high public contact jobs (e.g. social service support workers, grocery workers, transportation workers); and people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years of age and older. As more doses of vaccine are available, the state plans to expand distribution to more of the general population.

Should people who already had COVID-19 get vaccinated?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again which is called “natural immunity.” Early evidence suggests “natural immunity” from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this.

When I do get the vaccine, is there a cost?

Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. However, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

After getting vaccinated when can I stop wearing a mask and social distancing?

There is not enough information currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC says experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision.

