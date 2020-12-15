AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe

VILLAGE OF WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER Alert issued Monday night for a Village of Walworth girl who went missing over the weekend has been canceled.

Ten-year-old Jocelyn Van Duyn was located and is safe, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice said Tuesday morning. Authorities have not released any other details about how or where she was found.

The Dept. of Justice noted more information would be released later Tuesday.

Jocelyn had last been seen Saturday night at her home the Village of Walworth. She was reported missing Sunday morning.

At the time the AMBER Alert was issued, investigators said she may be traveling with her biological father, Jonathan Van Duyn. The DOJ did not say if he was located or if he is still believed to be linked to her disappearance.

The 33-year-old, who also goes by the nicknames “Kyle” or “Wolfy,” is described as 6′0, weighs 220 pounds, and has very short brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan Van Duyn (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

Authorities say they may be traveling in a vehicle identified as a white, 2014 four door Dodge Ram truck with no topper. The vehicle may be pulling a white, 1993 Damon Corp. fifth wheel trailer. All four sides of the trailer there’s a sticker that says “beware the bald guy.” There is also a sticker of a table saw on the trailer door. Authorities say the stickers may have been recently removed. The trailer has a Wisconsin license plate of 26902RV.

Jonathan Van Duyn's trailer (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

An Illinois license plate of 167007F was given for the truck.

Jonathan Van Duyn's tuck (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

