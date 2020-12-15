Advertisement

Vanderbilt hires Clark Lea as new head football coach

He has been Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea steps off the team bus before an NCAA college...
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea steps off the team bus before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)(Matt Cashore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new head football coach.

Lea was the school’s top choice and he replaces Derek Mason.

The 38-year-old Lea is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who walked on at Vanderbilt. He has been Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons.

