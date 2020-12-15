Vanderbilt hires Clark Lea as new head football coach
He has been Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new head football coach.
Lea was the school’s top choice and he replaces Derek Mason.
The 38-year-old Lea is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who walked on at Vanderbilt. He has been Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons.
