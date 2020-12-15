Advertisement

Beshear, other governors team up to encourage COVID-19 safety during the holidays

Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.(Office of Governor Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season:

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another,” the governors said. “The science is settled: The best way we can protect our front-line workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season.”

This is the second time the bipartisan group of governors joined forces in the past month to encourage people in their region to do their part to protect our families, front-line workers and small businesses.

They released a similar video prior to Thanksgiving urging families to reconsider holiday travel.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths
Missing Lexington woman found dead
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse
Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were no problems with the presidential race in...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes

Latest News

Scott County Schools will remain virtual for all students through Friday, January 22, 2021,...
Scott County Schools will stay with virtual learning until late-January
LCA is set to battle Beechwood in Friday's 2A state title game.
LCA seeks second state football title Friday vs. Beechwood
Kentucky State Capitol
White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Birx visits Kentucky
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football...
Rookie Lynn Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins
The vaccine won't arrive at long-term care facilities in the state until at least December 21, ...
Lexington long-term care facility prepares for COVID-19 vaccine