Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight

Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A developing system will bring wintry weather into Kentucky tonight into Wednesday, likely bringing a messy mix to the region. What types of precipitation you see will depend on where you live. The farther north, the better the chance for mainly light snow. The farther south, the better the chance for rain. In between could be a fun little battle for a while.

Let’s get straight to the headlines:

  • This is not a big storm system hitting Kentucky.
  • Still, the timing on this could mean issues for the Wednesday morning commute for much of the area.
  • Low pressure works into the lower Ohio Valley/Tennessee Valley and gives way to a stronger low along the east coast.
  • Cold air is in place ahead of this, but this first low may edge the temps up just enough for that messy mix and rain may take over for many.
  • A few inches of snow will be possible for areas staying all snow or mainly snow. A touch of freezing rain will also be possible.
  • As the low works to our east, watch for light snow to increase Wednesday night and Thursday for central and eastern Kentucky. Light accumulations will be possible from this.

