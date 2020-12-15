Family fights against parole for two women convicted of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two women convicted of a 1986 murder have the possibility to end their prison sentences early. But first, the family of the man they murdered, and law enforcement who worked the case, plead with a parole board not to grant either woman early reprieve.

“A pre-meditated, well thought out, planned murder for money. Simple as that,” said Ray Larson, retired Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney and prosecutor on the case.

Something not so simple to family and law enforcement involved in the 1986 murder of Michael Turpin, is the possibility that two of his killers could soon be released from prison.

“Mike’s not here anymore, and they should not be out in society,” said Fran Root, retired Lexington police officer and lead investigator.

Elizabeth Turpin and her girlfriend, Karen Brown, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Elizabeth’s husband of six months, Michael Turpin. Police say Elizabeth plotted the murder, while Brown drove the getaway car for a man they paid, Keith Bouchard, to stab Michael more than two dozen times.

“Please, give these two evil murderers a serve out, so that my family and I can hopefully go to sleep one night knowing these two monsters will never step a foot out of prison again,” said Michael Turpin’s brother Tony Turpin.

Tony Turpin was only 16 years old when his 22-year-old brother Michael was killed. Tony and his family emotionally pleaded with parole board members during a virtual meeting Monday not to grant Turpin and Brown parole.

“They are not or never will be remorseful for the lives they destroyed over the past 35 years. The only thing they’re sorry for is that they got caught,” Tony Turpin said.

Turpin and Brown were sentenced to life in prison. Police say they were motivated to kill Michael for a $60,000 life insurance policy. A parole board will hear out Turpin Tuesday morning.

Brown faces the same opportunity in January.

“Grant these two killers the fate they deserve, which is a serve out of their life sentence,” Michael Turpin’s father Don Turpin said.

Bouchard was denied parole for a third time in 2017. He also serves a life sentence for the murder of Michael Turpin.

Turpin and Brown have also previously requested parole, both were denied the request in 2015.

A virtual victim hearing is happening now. Elizabeth Turpin and Karen Brown were found guilty of murdering Turpin's husband, Michael Turpin in Feb. of 1986. Both were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're both up for parole.

