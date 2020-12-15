Fayette Co. in-person learning won’t start before Jan. 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County school leaders say they are focused on getting students back in the classroom in the new year.

However at a school board meeting Monday night they say that goal is being pushed back. According to the district’s plan, students will not return to the classroom before Jan. 11. That follows recommendations announced by Governor Andy Beshear today.

Fayette County had initially planned to resume in-person classes on Jan. 7. Instead, that Thursday and Friday will be remote.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm says the change will give them more time to see the impact of the holidays on the pandemic.

“Our current reality is that Fayette County stands at the highest spread since March. The student cases have doubled since the Thanksgiving holiday. Staff cases tripled in November and are tracking to be just as high in December,” Helm said.

Starting on Jan. 5, the district will look at the number of cases and community spread to determine if in-person classes can resume the following week.

