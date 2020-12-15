FCPS plans for possible return to in-person learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is planning for a possible return to in-person learning early next semester.

This comes after Governor Beshear updated his return to school recommendations.

The board laid out a plan at their Monday night meeting. The district revealed students won’t be returning to in-person classes until at least January 11.

They’re extending winter break by three days and remote learning will begin on January 7. However, students will only return to in-person classes if the COVID-19 numbers in Fayette county are low enough.

The “In-Person Learning MATRIX” has five levels, and uses the seven-day average of cases in the county to determine if students will learn in-person, remotely, or a combination of the two.

If the average is above 132 cases per day, all learning will be remote.

While Jefferson County is home to one of every five COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Fayette County tops the list for being home to the most cases among students.

According to a WKYT analysis of Kentucky Department for Public Health statistics, at least 714 students in Fayette County Public Schools tested positive for the virus at some point in 2020 giving the district the largest number of cases of any in the state.

Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm said they knew this decision wouldn’t satisfy everyone.

“We planned and proceeded to operate out of an abundance of caution because of the unknown,” Helm said. “And because we value the well-being of our students, our staff, and our community.”

The board also said they would release more information about the rollout for graduated in-person learning in two weeks.

They said all the students won’t be back on the same day instead they’ll give consideration to students who have never been in their school before and those who may need more time to learn routines.

Even if students are allowed to return, remote learning will be offered for any family who chooses it.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.