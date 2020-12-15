Advertisement

Franklin Co. set to make first appearance in state title game

The Flyers will face Boyle County Friday night in the 4A state championship.
Franklin Co. is set to play for the 4A state championship.
Franklin Co. is set to play for the 4A state championship.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night, for the first time in school history, Franklin County will play for a state championship in football.

The Flyers knocked off defending state champ Johnson Central 20-12 to book their trip to Kroger Field. On Friday at 7:00, Eddie James and his Flyers will face off with Boyle County with the 4A crown up for grabs.

Winning a state championship would mean a lot to the Flyers head coach.

“It would mean everything to me,” said James. “This is something I have poured my heart and soul into for these kids and to see them get that gratification and go out on top would mean a lot not only to us but to this community. They are really rallying around us and it would be a very special moment for us here.”

“Probably the greatest feeling that I have ever had in my life,” said Franklin County quarterback Nick Broyles. “I have been working for this for so long and I know these guys have too. It has been a dream since we got here and since we started and it would be amazing.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

