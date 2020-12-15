Franklin Co. set to make first appearance in state title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night, for the first time in school history, Franklin County will play for a state championship in football.

The Flyers knocked off defending state champ Johnson Central 20-12 to book their trip to Kroger Field. On Friday at 7:00, Eddie James and his Flyers will face off with Boyle County with the 4A crown up for grabs.

Winning a state championship would mean a lot to the Flyers head coach.

“It would mean everything to me,” said James. “This is something I have poured my heart and soul into for these kids and to see them get that gratification and go out on top would mean a lot not only to us but to this community. They are really rallying around us and it would be a very special moment for us here.”

“Probably the greatest feeling that I have ever had in my life,” said Franklin County quarterback Nick Broyles. “I have been working for this for so long and I know these guys have too. It has been a dream since we got here and since we started and it would be amazing.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.