Franklin County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing
Taking place at the Public Health Center.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Health Department is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Tuesday afternoon.
Testing will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Anyone who wants a test will need to register at the department’s website before arrival.
You can get there by clicking this link.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.