Franklin County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Health Department is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Tuesday afternoon.

Testing will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

Anyone who wants a test will need to register at the department’s website before arrival.

You can get there by clicking this link.

