Franklin County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing

Taking place at the Public Health Center.
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Health Department is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Tuesday afternoon.

Testing will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.

Anyone who wants a test will need to register at the department’s website before arrival.

You can get there by clicking this link.

