Hunt scores 17, Morehead State tops EKU 75-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - KJ Hunt scored 17 points and three other Morehead State players finished in double figures as the Eagles beat Eastern Kentucky 75-62 Monday night.

The Eagles evened the season series after blowing a 16-point halftime lead in Richmond last week.

Skyelar Potter added 13 points, James Baker scored 12 points and Julius Dixon poured in 11 for the Eagles (4-4, 1-1 OVC).

Tre King led the Colonels (5-2, 1-1 OVC) with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. The Colonels shot only 16 percent (4-of-25) from three-point range.

EKU hosts Campbellsville University Harrodsburg December 17 at 7:00.

Morehead State hosts SIU-Edwardsville Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.