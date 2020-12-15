Advertisement

Hunt scores 17, Morehead State tops EKU 75-62

Three other Eagles finished in double figures in Monday’s win.
Morehead State beats EKU 75-62.
Morehead State beats EKU 75-62.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - KJ Hunt scored 17 points and three other Morehead State players finished in double figures as the Eagles beat Eastern Kentucky 75-62 Monday night.

The Eagles evened the season series after blowing a 16-point halftime lead in Richmond last week.

Skyelar Potter added 13 points, James Baker scored 12 points and Julius Dixon poured in 11 for the Eagles (4-4, 1-1 OVC).

Tre King led the Colonels (5-2, 1-1 OVC) with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. The Colonels shot only 16 percent (4-of-25) from three-point range.

EKU hosts Campbellsville University Harrodsburg December 17 at 7:00.

Morehead State hosts SIU-Edwardsville Friday at 6:00.

