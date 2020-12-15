Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You have some quiet hours out there today, but don’t sleep on the next system.

Our next round of wintry weather will bring in some rain, snow, and sleet. We will run the weather gauntlet on Wednesday. It looks extremely messy for most folks out there. Any time you have all of those elements, you have yourself quite the setup. Expect just enough warming for some plain old rain be to a big part of this round. The closer you get to the Kentucky/Tennessee border, the wetter!

If this thing is off by a few miles to the south, you can expect more snow. Or if the transition to rain gets delayed at all. You will have more snow. So many moving parts and only a few hours to nail it all down.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

