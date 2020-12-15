LCA seeks second state football title Friday vs. Beechwood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first time Lexington Christian played in a football state championship game came against Beechwood in 2007.

The Tigers and Eagles will do it again Friday at 3:00 at Kroger Field in the 2A state title game.

LCA won the 2009 state championship 55-19 over Mayfield for its first state title.

Led by quarterback Drew Nieves, Lexington Christian is averaging 35 points a game with an offense which can come at you in a variety of ways, but the Eagles defense may have been undervalued a bit, especially the first-team defense.

“Our (1st string) defense has only given up 11.5 points per game against, arguably, one of the best schedules in the state,” said LCA head coach Doug Charles. “Our defense has been kind of unsung but deep down defense wins championships. Offense sells popcorn and tickets, but you know our guys have really embraced and get after defensively.”

“I think we’ve just kind of worked on getting a lot of pressure on the line of scrimmage because for a while like a team would look at us and I would think he needs to run the ball down their throats,” said LCA defensive lineman Neal Dickey. “We really kind of adapted and learned to get a lot of pressure up the middle and really kind of take down passing quarterbacks which are facing this week.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.