Lexington health officials urge people to not let their guard down against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 162 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, December 14.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 20,835. The death toll is at 143.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 27

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

The health department says, while the last few days are down from the 300 to 400 cases from late November/early December, these are still much higher counts than in the summer and even 2-3 times what they were in October.

The health department says our “low days” are higher than most of our high days in the fall, so we can’t put our guard down.

According to the health department, more than 100 Lexington residents are in hospitals due to COVID019.

Health officials say the vaccine arrival in Lexington is fantastic news, but until it’s widely available for the general public in 2021, we have to continue fighting this virus together.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 67.9 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Kentucky’s total case count currently sits at 224,890. The state’s positivity rate is below nine percent, now at 8.58 percent. 2,224 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

