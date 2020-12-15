Lexington long-term care facility prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve seen photos and videos of the first to get a vaccine for COVID-19, instilling hope across the county.

Along with frontline healthcare workers in the first phase of the vaccination plan, are long-term care facilities with residents who are most at risk.

People at Sayre Christian Village, a facility in Lexington that experienced an outbreak, have started preparing for this vaccine to finally make its way through the doors.

Now the big question: When will the long-term care facility get the COVID-19 vaccine?

“We’re just waiting for the call from CVS at this point to schedule our clinics,” Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says.

This is all after 93 residents and some staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

The vaccine won’t arrive at long-term care facilities in the state until at least December 21, but there’s not yet a date set in stone.

Venis says CVS will have a designated space in the building to create a clinic. Because of this, she says the facility won’t have to worry about storing or handling the vaccine, or making sure to keep it cold.

Venis doesn’t have an exact number on how many residents and staff members will take the vaccine yet, as she says she is currently working on getting consent.

“Vast majority of them are all saying yes, either them or their responsible parties, they’re very grateful and excited to be the first recipients,” Venis says.

Now, it’s a waiting game and, hopefully, the beginning of the end and the return to a sense of normalcy.

“Whenever it is, that will be our Christmas,” Venis says.

Venis says November 23 was the date of the last resident to test positive. She says only one person, a staff member, is still in a facility recovering. That person is expected to be released within the next couple of days.

