Advertisement

Mailing Christmas gifts? Shipping deadlines are fast approaching

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holidays are upon us and despite the crazy upheaval of 2020, some traditions remain intact, including the rush to ship Christmas gifts in time for them to reach their destinations by Christmas.

Those deadlines are approaching fast and one of them is already here.

Tuesday is the deadline for USPS Retail Ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25. It’s also the last day to get FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground.

For USPS First Class service for mail and packages, you need to get it in by Friday. Monday is the deadline for FedEx Express Saver and three-day freight, as well as UPS Three-Day Select.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths
Missing Lexington woman found dead
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were no problems with the presidential race in...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes
Snow will blow through the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances begin to line-up

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg for transportation secretary
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Mexico’s president sends letter congratulating Biden
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia
While Jefferson County is home to one of every five COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Fayette County...
WKYT Fact Check | Fayette County has highest number of student COVID-19 cases in Kentucky