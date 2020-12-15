New York Knicks sign James Young

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New York Knicks have signed former Kentucky guard James Young.

The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard James Young pic.twitter.com/rbOzlBkTvH — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 15, 2020

Young averaged over 20 points per game in the Israel Basketball League last season. Young has played parts of four seasons in the NBA and holds averages of 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 95 career games with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Young was originally selected by the Celtics with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Young is the sixth Kentucky Wildcat on the Knicks roster, joining Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley. Former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne is also a member of New York’s coaching staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.