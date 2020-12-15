Advertisement

New York Knicks sign James Young

Young is the sixth Kentucky Wildcat on the Knicks roster.
Boston Celtics guard James Young (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Denver. Boston won 121-101. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New York Knicks have signed former Kentucky guard James Young.

Young averaged over 20 points per game in the Israel Basketball League last season. Young has played parts of four seasons in the NBA and holds averages of 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 95 career games with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Young was originally selected by the Celtics with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Young is the sixth Kentucky Wildcat on the Knicks roster, joining Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley. Former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne is also a member of New York’s coaching staff.

