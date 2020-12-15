Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A convicted murderer could be granted parole in Lexington.

A parole board is heard from Elizabeth Turpin Tuesday. She plotted a plan to kill her husband, Michael Turpin. She was convicted in 1986 along with her girlfriend, Karen Brown, who helped.

Police say Elizabeth plotted the murder, while Brown drove a getaway car for a man they paid to stab Michael more than 20 times. Both were sentenced to life in prison.

Monday, Michael’s family spoke out.

“Please give these murderers a serve out so that my family and I can go to sleep at night knowing these two monsters will never step foot out of prison again,” said Tony Turpin, Michael Turpin’s brother.

During the hearing, Elizabeth Turpin attributed the crime to her immaturity and addiction to drugs.

“I was very immature. I was very selfish,” Turpin said.

She was 19 at the time.

She met Brown while working at a car dealership. Turpin explained she grew closer to brown as the relationship with her husband unraveled. Police say the two were motivated to kill Michael for a $60,000 life insurance policy.

Turpin told Michael’s family she was sorry for what happened.

“I took something from them that was not mine to take and I apologize deeply to them,” Turpin said.

Turpin explained she’s made a lot of changes through the years, but parole members were concerned about her behavior while in prison. They said in one instance Turpin was caught in a cell with another inmate doing drugs.

The parole board will vote on whether to release Elizabeth Turpin on Monday.

