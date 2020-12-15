Rookie Lynn Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) - A rash of Miami Dolphins injuries has given rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. the chance he never had with the team that drafted him.

With Miami’s top four receivers sidelined by the end of Sunday’s game against Kansas City, Bowden was busy. He had seven catches for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team. An expanded role for Bowden is likely going forward.

On Sunday we saw signs of what made Lynn Bowden, Jr. such an intriguing draft prospect. pic.twitter.com/m5lDKl9yu8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 14, 2020

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round in April as a running back, but that experiment failed, and at the end of training camp they traded him to the Dolphins.

