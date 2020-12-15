Advertisement

Rookie Lynn Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins

He had seven catches for 82 yards in Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City.
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football...
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bowden had seven catches for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - A rash of Miami Dolphins injuries has given rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. the chance he never had with the team that drafted him.

With Miami’s top four receivers sidelined by the end of Sunday’s game against Kansas City, Bowden was busy. He had seven catches for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team. An expanded role for Bowden is likely going forward.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round in April as a running back, but that experiment failed, and at the end of training camp they traded him to the Dolphins.

