Scott County Schools will stay with virtual learning until late-January

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools will remain virtual for all students through Friday, January 22, 2021, school officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Virtual learning for all students will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

School officials say they hope making the announcement well in advance will allow extra time for families and school staff to plan for continued virtual learning from January 4 through January 22.

During virtual learning, schools will continue meal distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday, January 5.

Pick-up will be available from all school sites except: ECS, Garth, RSMS, SCMS, or Scott County Preschool. Limited community bus routes available for meal distribution. Find this list at www.scott.kyschools.us.

Schools will continue to offer small group targeted assistance programs starting back up the week of January 11.

School officials say they will have additional information after winter break regarding our plans to return to in-person instruction in Scott County.

