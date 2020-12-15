Advertisement

Sources: Boyd County man did not survive building collapse

Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams County, Ohio.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man from eastern Kentucky did not survive a building collapse in Adams County, according to Adamo Group.

The demolition company said Monday that Jamie Fitzgerald, who was from Boyd County, is deceased. Efforts remain underway to remove his body from the rubble.

On Saturday, the body of Doug Gray, who was from Greenup County, was found in debris from the collapse.

The former Killen Generating Station, located near Manchester, Ohio, collapsed last Wednesday. Three other men were rescued that day and taken to the hospital.

Adamo Group released the following statement:

“Based upon the amount of debris required to be removed, the process could take up to two weeks. After the engineering plan is developed and approved, additional information will be released.

“We trust there is an understanding of how his process must be done in a manner that does not pose a safety hazard to those working on the recovery effort and is done with as much sensitivity as is possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for Jamie’s family, fiancée, friends and co-workers.”

Thornton Tomasetti, an engineering firm which supervised debris removal at the former World Trade Center in 2001, will be onsite in Adams County to help assess the situation. Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) will also be there.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Missing Lexington woman found dead

Latest News

Winter sport athletes began practice Monday.
Winter sport athletes begin practice Monday
Morehead State beats EKU 75-62.
Hunt scores 17, Morehead State tops EKU 75-62
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea steps off the team bus before an NCAA college...
Vanderbilt hires Clark Lea as new head football coach
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work...
Women’s NCAA Tournament to played at one site, eyes on Texas